UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of UDR by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $38.23 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered UDR from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

