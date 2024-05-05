Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,317 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 764.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 299,827 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $29,558,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Down 4.9 %

ILMN opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $213.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.02.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

