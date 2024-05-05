Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 300.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

NYSE LW opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

