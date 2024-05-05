New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $2,345,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in NVR by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in NVR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total transaction of $11,265,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,523,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,949,052 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,586.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7,745.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,028.66.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $99.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

