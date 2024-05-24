Capital Management Associates NY Sells 91 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Management Associates NY reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.99. 928,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

