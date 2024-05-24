Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Trimmed by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $963.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock traded up $120.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,024.89. 277,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $871.93 and its 200-day moving average is $790.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $1,031.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

