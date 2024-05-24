Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Matthew Calderone Sells 332 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Calderone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.03. 364,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,315. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

