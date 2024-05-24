King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $368.25 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $368,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,784. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $134.40 and a 1 year high of $205.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.50 and a 200-day moving average of $177.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

