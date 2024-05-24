Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,519 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $428,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 773,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,697,422. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

