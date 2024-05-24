622,006 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Cardano Asset Management N.V.

Cardano Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 622,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.2% of Cardano Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 123,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 18,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 500,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

JPM traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.99. 928,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

