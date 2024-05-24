Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DMO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 10,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.93.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
