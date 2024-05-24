iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. 646,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,829. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

