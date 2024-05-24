Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.063-3.099 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $50.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $611.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,783. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $634.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $619.94. Intuit has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $171.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $679.41.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

