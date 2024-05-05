New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after buying an additional 795,797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,045,000 after acquiring an additional 507,193 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,893,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,394,000 after acquiring an additional 530,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,674,000 after acquiring an additional 179,894 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.2 %

IFF stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.