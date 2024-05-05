New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,292 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,125,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

OIH opened at $314.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.27. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $246.04 and a 1 year high of $364.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

