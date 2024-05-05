Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,447 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $227.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.23. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

