CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 61.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 6.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in CarMax by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 27,307 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

CarMax Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $68.71 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

