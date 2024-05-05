Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after acquiring an additional 850,294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,121,000 after acquiring an additional 747,666 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Aptiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after purchasing an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,529,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

