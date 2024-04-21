CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (CXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Performance

Shares of CXF stock opened at C$9.70 on Friday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a 1 year low of C$8.32 and a 1 year high of C$10.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.29.

