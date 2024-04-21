GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.38

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.38 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 71.90 ($0.90). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 71.70 ($0.89), with a volume of 591,067 shares changing hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 262.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of £622.22 million, a PE ratio of 2,390.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.41.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23,333.33%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.