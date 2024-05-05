New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,392 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,482,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $239.14 million, a P/E ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.