Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Hull Tactical US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTUS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hull Tactical US ETF by 2,224.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter.

HTUS opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.87. Hull Tactical US ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $42.50.

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio.

