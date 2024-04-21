Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 492,142 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,002,000 after buying an additional 903,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after buying an additional 292,235 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after buying an additional 645,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,639,000 after buying an additional 72,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.92. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $71.76 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

