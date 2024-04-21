Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $282.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

