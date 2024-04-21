Western Wealth Management LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the third quarter worth $357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth $445,000.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.0705 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

