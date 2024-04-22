Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,931 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $146.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.24. The firm has a market cap of $237.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
