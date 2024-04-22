Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Trimmed by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,883 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

