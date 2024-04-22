Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,008 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 146.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,422,000 after purchasing an additional 752,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after buying an additional 433,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after buying an additional 364,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.80.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $204.01 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.34 and a fifty-two week high of $336.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.73.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

