Analysts Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price at $291.55

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.55.
NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Institutional Trading of NICE
NICE Stock Performance
Shares of NICE stock opened at $224.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.12 and a 200-day moving average of $208.10. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
