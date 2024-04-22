Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New $281,000 Investment in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $113.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.87.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

