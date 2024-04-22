EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $217,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 90.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $157.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.40. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.25, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

