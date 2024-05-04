Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAE

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $95.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,930,000 after purchasing an additional 286,897 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,007,000 after purchasing an additional 119,072 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $9,952,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.