Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.54. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 41,149 shares traded.

Gulf Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

Institutional Trading of Gulf Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Gulf Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

