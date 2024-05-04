Dollar Tree, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $120.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 71.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.