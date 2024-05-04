Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.