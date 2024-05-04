Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.87 and traded as high as C$2.11. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 4,300 shares traded.
Separately, Beacon Securities raised Geodrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.93 million for the quarter. Geodrill had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 3.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.23042 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.
