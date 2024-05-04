Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $761.98

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 761.98 ($9.57) and traded as high as GBX 796 ($10.00). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 785 ($9.86), with a volume of 264,786 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPK. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.05) to GBX 800 ($10.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($12.88) to GBX 950 ($11.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 863 ($10.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,361.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 730.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 761.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

