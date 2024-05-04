Select Water Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Select Water Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WTTR opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. Select Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.28%. Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,031,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after buying an additional 300,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,699,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,714 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,121,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 121,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 136,489 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $67,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $398,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile



Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

