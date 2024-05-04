Zacks Research Weighs in on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $165.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $160.07 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $807,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

