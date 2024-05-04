Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,865.76

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,865.76 ($23.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,977 ($24.83). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,960 ($24.62), with a volume of 289,757 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HIK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.12) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.12) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,068.75 ($25.99).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,882.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,880.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,865.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,382.35%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

