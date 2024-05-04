Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.17 ($14.36).

Several research firms have issued reports on ENT. Barclays lowered Entain to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.07) to GBX 1,070 ($13.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,089 ($13.68) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Entain alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Entain

Insider Activity

Entain Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.85), for a total value of £7,248,119.20 ($9,104,533.60). In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.85), for a total value of £7,248,119.20 ($9,104,533.60). Also, insider Stella David acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £478,400 ($600,929.53). Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 785.40 ($9.87) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 811.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 886.86. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 718.20 ($9.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. The firm has a market cap of £5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Entain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s payout ratio is presently -1,276.60%.

About Entain

(Get Free Report

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.