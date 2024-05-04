The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 646,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 476,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.