Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.11.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $195.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $188.43 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 84.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,470,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

