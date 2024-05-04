Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for F5, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of F5 in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the network technology company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F5’s FY2026 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $165.94 on Thursday. F5 has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.67. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in F5 by 3.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in F5 by 41.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in F5 by 12.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth $201,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,052 shares of company stock worth $2,050,633. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

