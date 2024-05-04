Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amarin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Amarin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Amarin has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 35.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 649,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 170,670 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 103.4% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 704,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in Amarin by 83.6% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 622,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 283,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

