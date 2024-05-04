Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 18.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Sirius XM by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 16.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
