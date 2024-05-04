Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 18.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Sirius XM by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 16.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

