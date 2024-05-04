Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $158.10

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.10 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 203.40 ($2.55). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 202.35 ($2.54), with a volume of 44,756,944 shares traded.

BARC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.08) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 265 ($3.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.39) to GBX 280 ($3.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.76) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 242 ($3.04).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.10. The company has a market capitalization of £30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 749.44, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 2,962.96%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

