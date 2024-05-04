PolyPid Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PolyPid in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.80).

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. PolyPid has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid accounts for 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 8.67% of PolyPid at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

