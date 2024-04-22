Cwm LLC Purchases 46,407 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Cwm LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,407 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 2.77% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 179,127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Price Performance

FJUN opened at $45.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $592.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

