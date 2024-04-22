Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $40,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.48.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.